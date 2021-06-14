Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $18.03 Million Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,488 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned 0.60% of Tower Semiconductor worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after buying an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

