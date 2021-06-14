Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $31.26 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 432,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after acquiring an additional 73,911 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.29. 241,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,476,272. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

