Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $45.41 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $45,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Shares of ROK traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,796. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.60 and a 12-month high of $284.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

