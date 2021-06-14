Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $57.48 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 145,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.88. 600,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,130,140. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

