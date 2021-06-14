Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $71.61 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $71,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $232.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,963. The firm has a market cap of $453.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

