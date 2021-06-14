Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $81.67 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 5.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $81,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $465.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.57 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

