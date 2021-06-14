Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises approximately 2.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.32% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $42,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,360. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

