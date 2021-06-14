Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 10,690 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.96. 10,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,654. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.