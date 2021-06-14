Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.98. 40,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.