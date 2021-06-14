Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 2,468 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.42. 2,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,249. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

