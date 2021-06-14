Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,902 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $135.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

