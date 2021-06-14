Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 3,929 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

