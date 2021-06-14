Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 45,390 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,390 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,912,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $207.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

