Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 883 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $157,192,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.48. 46,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

