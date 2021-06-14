Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,416 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $162,707,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. 370,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,643,808. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

