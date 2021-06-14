Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.41. 318,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,854,344. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

