WaykiChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.27 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $59.25 million and $6.27 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.45 or 0.00793979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07988505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083573 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.