WBI Investments Acquires 12,425 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WBI Investments grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 156.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.9% of WBI Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WBI Investments’ holdings in Accenture were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,713. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

