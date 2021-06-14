WBI Investments Acquires 73,808 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WBI Investments grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of WBI Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WBI Investments’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,231,352. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

