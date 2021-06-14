WBI Investments Acquires Shares of 19,823 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

