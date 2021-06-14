WBI Investments Acquires Shares of 20,497 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises 0.7% of WBI Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $3.26 on Monday, reaching $255.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,803. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.79 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of -587.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

