WBI Investments Acquires Shares of 22,187 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. WBI Investments owned 0.06% of Primerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.64. 870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,331. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.63. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,625 shares of company stock worth $3,020,028 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

