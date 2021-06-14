WBI Investments Acquires Shares of 32,738 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 0.7% of WBI Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

KMB stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,945. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.