WBI Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

WBI Investments increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 224.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 99.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,336 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 298.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 68,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,485,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $455.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.22 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

