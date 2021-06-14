WBI Investments Buys 18,454 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WBI Investments raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 113.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.7% of WBI Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WBI Investments’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.27. The company had a trading volume of 104,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37. The company has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

