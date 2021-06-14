WBI Investments Buys 54,541 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

WBI Investments raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 505.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,541 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

PFG stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.41. 4,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,940. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.