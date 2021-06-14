WBI Investments Buys New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 145,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,905. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.