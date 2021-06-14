WBI Investments Buys New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,351,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,819 shares of company stock worth $495,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.03. 10,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,135. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.