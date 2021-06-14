WBI Investments Buys New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 0.9% of WBI Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $5,793,014. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $88.09. 24,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $92.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

