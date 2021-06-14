WBI Investments Buys New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,827 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 668,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $5,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CRH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.58. 4,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.39%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

