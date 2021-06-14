WBI Investments Buys Shares of 55,818 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,000. Best Buy accounts for 1.0% of WBI Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,229 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,358 shares of company stock worth $21,229,515. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.73. 30,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

