WBI Investments Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

WBI Investments lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NYSE OMC traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $82.32. 16,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.