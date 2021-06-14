WBI Investments Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 169.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

AAP traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $199.41. 17,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.