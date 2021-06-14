WBI Investments Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

WBI Investments increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.58. 43,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

