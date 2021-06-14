WBI Investments Grows Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

WBI Investments lifted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after buying an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in H&R Block by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $21,886,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $25.71. 81,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,183. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

