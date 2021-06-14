WBI Investments Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

WBI Investments raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. WBI Investments owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

RHS traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $164.44. 4,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,394. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.80.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.