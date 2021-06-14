WBI Investments Has $1.78 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

WBI Investments grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. WBI Investments owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,485. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.45. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $134.81.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.