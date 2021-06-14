WBI Investments Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WBI Investments lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.3% of WBI Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WBI Investments’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.67. 47,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,706. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

