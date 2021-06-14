WBI Investments Invests $2.89 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,041,000 after acquiring an additional 86,282 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,420. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $126.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

