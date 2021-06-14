WBI Investments Invests $4.42 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

WBI Investments acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. The Progressive accounts for approximately 0.7% of WBI Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 25.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 576,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 106,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 106,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.92. 81,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,022. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

