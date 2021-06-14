WBI Investments Invests $4 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 78,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

