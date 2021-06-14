WBI Investments Invests $5.01 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000. Cummins makes up approximately 0.8% of WBI Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,353,000 after acquiring an additional 226,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,447. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $160.61 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

