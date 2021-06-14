WBI Investments Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

CAH traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.85. 38,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.