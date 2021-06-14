WBI Investments Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.30. 139,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,579. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

