WBI Investments Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after buying an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.26. 5,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,636. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

