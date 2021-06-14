WBI Investments Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,650 shares of company stock worth $3,114,502. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,514. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.00. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

