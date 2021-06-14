WBI Investments Purchases 21,528 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

WBI Investments grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 1.1% of WBI Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WBI Investments’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.61. 7,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,656. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.