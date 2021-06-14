WBI Investments Purchases New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WBI Investments purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.24. 140,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.