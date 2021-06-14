WBI Investments Purchases New Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

WBI Investments purchased a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,922,000 after purchasing an additional 110,782 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after purchasing an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First American Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,190,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.66. 8,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,306. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

