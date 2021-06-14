WBI Investments Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $387.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,817. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.